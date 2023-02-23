CHARLES EDWARD WILKINSON, 76, of Campbells Creek passed away at home on February 21, 2023 surrounded by his loving family due to complications of dementia - the most terrible disease one can imagine.
Eddie was born to Robert and Virgie Louise Thorne Wilkinson on January 3, 1947. He was born in Riverside and raised in Mammoth, WV. He was a 1966 graduate of Cedar Grove High School. In June of 1969, he married his next-door neighbor, Karen Toler Wilkinson. Over the next 53 years they were blessed with 2 children, 3 grandchildren, 2 great granddaughters, and many beloved furry friends. Eddie retired from Walker Machinery after 30 years of dedicated service. He was a Christian and a member of Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle. He loved to hunt, fish, spend time at his camp, take rides in the woods, and make up silly songs and stories for his grandkids. He was especially proud of his 17-point buck that hangs on the wall over his recliner, where he spent most of his last years watching his favorite cowboy shows. Most importantly, Eddie enjoyed having company and visiting with family and friends. He was a huge people person and he never met a stranger.
Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virgie Louise Wilkinson; brother, James Wilkinson; sisters, Mary Reedy, Mildred Smith, and Eva Balser.
He will be forever loved and missed by his wife, Karen; children, Jon (Angela Franco) Wilkinson and Jenine (Tommy) Hackney; grandchildren, Hilary (Mike) Summerhill, Brandon Wilkinson, and Savannah Wilkinson; great-granddaughters, Chloe and Claire Summerhill; Brothers, Carl (Carol) Wilkinson, George (Pam) Wilkinson; Sister, Rose Dalton and many other close family and friends. He was a father and grandfather like no other. His love for his family was beyond anything imaginable.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle with Rev. Larry Campbell officiating. Following the services, cremation will be honored.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday February 23, 2023 at the Church.