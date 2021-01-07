Charles Edwin Higginbotham

CHARLES "CHARLIE" EDWIN HIGGINBOTHAM, 77, of Dunbar, WV passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Born on October 15, 1943, in Charleston, West Virginia, he grew up in Dunbar with his older sister, Viola Higginbotham Nichols, who predeceased him.
Following graduation from Morris Harvey College and service in the U.S. Marine Corps, he moved to the Washington, DC area. He joined the Fairfax (VA) police department and was later hired by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He remained with IACP for 45 years, during which time he became the organization's Director of Information Services. He was the editor of IACP's The Police Chief magazine and Journal of Police Science and Administration. In addition, he was responsible for organizing the annual international conference for law enforcement personnel.
He is survived by his older daughter, Marnie (Rob) Sippel, as well as his younger daughter, Terri Lindstrom and her son, Daniel. He often spoke proudly of his daughters and enjoyed watching his grandson grow into a brilliant young man. His encouragement and kind words of advice will be greatly missed.
He is also survived by a large extended family, including cousins Gene (Carolyn) Parsons and their children, including daughter Kelli (Jeff) Dixon and their children Graycen and Anistyn, as well as son Ben (Ann) Parsons with children Virginia, Audrey and little Ben; Linda (Noland) Tucker and daughter Elizabeth; Randy (Linda) Parsons and son Andrew (Tabitha) Parsons, children Addison and Claire; Tim (Patricia) and daughter Jennifer Frazier.
A private funeral service will be held at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Rev. Mitchell Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The funeral service will be available to view via Raynes Funeral Home Facebook live at 11 a.m. Friday January 8th 2021.
