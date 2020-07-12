Charles Elmer Blankenship

CHARLES ELMER "CHARLIE" BLANKENSHIP passed away at his home, Thursday evening, with his wife, of 55 years, Barbara, by his side after a long illness.
Charlie was born September 17, 1944, to the late Kiether Blankenship and Victoria Rose Hurley in Grundy, Va. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter and Estel, and a baby sister.
Survived by his Wife Barbara, his Brother Ralph, wife Charlotte of NC; and three Sons: Charles Jr., Daniel and James, all of McDunn.
He was known by many and most thought a lot about him he was a strong supporter and member of local UMWA. He retired from Kanawha River Terminals as an HEO. He was a straight up Democrat and didn't care if you didn't like it. He was a great carpenter, mason, and could build a house out of anything and hired by many to do so.
He took pride in his grandbabies, all of them, and their friends who all hung out at his house. He always worried over his babies and great grandbabies and made sure they had what they needed. He will be missed and remembered by many.
He had seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Per wishes, there will be no viewing and will be cremated.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, will be in charge of arrangements.