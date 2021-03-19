CHARLES ERNEST PHILLIPS JR., 56, of Anchorage, Alaska formerly of Spencer, passed away February 20, 2021 in Alaska. Graveside services will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Otto Cemetery near Spencer at 2 p.m. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home is providing the family with arrangements.
