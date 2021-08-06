CHARLES ERNIE BIAS 81 of Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 2, 2021 at his residence after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born in Ethel, WV to the late Ernie Darrell and Artha Marie Bias. He is preceded in death by his sisters Lillian Hicks, Frances Sellards, and Janice Szucs.
He was retired from American Electric Power, an Army Veteran, and an active member of Gateway Christian Church of Saint Albans. He received his Master's degree from Marshall University.
Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Avis Bias; his sister, Garnett Frye of Logan; his daughters, Terra Dawne Mobley (Mike) of North Myrtle Beach, and Kathryn Anne Bowman (Jeff) of Liberty. Also surviving are his grandchildren Zackary, Brittani, Kyndal, McKenzie, and Colton; Great-grandchildren, Taven, Braylor, and Gracelyn.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Gateway Christian Church, Saint Albans, with Minister David Stauffer officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare in memory of Charles E. Bias.
You may visit Charles's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
