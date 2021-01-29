CHARLES EVANS SMITH, 52 of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Charles was born on November 5, 1968 in Charleston, West Virginia to Jacquelyn L. Smith and Charles E. (Pete) Ellis.
He was educated in Kanawha County Schools and was employed by Patton Buildings Services, Inc.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. (Pete) Ellis and his grand mothers, Beatrice Smith and Martha Brown.
Charles is survived by his mother, Jacquelyn L. Smith; daughter Kaprice Johnson of Atlanta Georgia; sisters, Angela L. Smith of Charleston, WV, Tiffany Williams (Jason) of Institute, WV; brother, Charles M. Ellis (Cynthia) of Dunbar, WV; grandchildren, Nyana, Quevion, Ny'Asia, and Dream, all of Atlanta, Georgia; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no service at this time.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time.