Charles F. Donnelly

CHARLES F. "CHUCK" DONNELLY, 71, of Winfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital after an extended illness.
Charles was born and raised in Washington, D.C. He was the son of the late William "Bill" and Jacqueline Donnelly.
Charles was an attorney and served as the General Counsel for the United Mine Workers in Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. He received his Law Degree at Ohio Northern in Ohio, his Master's with Marshall University, and attended classes with Harvard. He served his country with the United States Marines. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America.
He was an avid Notre Dame fan, and enjoyed being with his family He loved his home state of West Virginia and loved being around people. He had his own view of politics and always had a strong opinion on that topic.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Donnelly of Winfield; son, Sean Donnelly of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, second son, Felipe; sisters, Patsy Doherty of North Carolina and Eileen Donnelly of Maryland; brothers, Bill Donnelly of Maryland, Brian Donnelly of Maryland, Dan Donnelly of California; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus, a private family service will be held Monday, May 11, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, with The Very Rev. Father Donald X. Higgs officiating. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans State Cemetery, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of choice.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.