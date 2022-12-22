Thank you for Reading.

Charles F. “Tex” Clark Jr.
CHARLES F. "TEX" CLARK, JR. 87, of St. Albans, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Cedar Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Sissonville, WV after a short illness.

Born in So. Charleston, WV, he was preceded in death by his parents, Charles F., Sr. and Arietta Clark.

