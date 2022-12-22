CHARLES F. "TEX" CLARK, JR. 87, of St. Albans, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Cedar Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Sissonville, WV after a short illness.
Born in So. Charleston, WV, he was preceded in death by his parents, Charles F., Sr. and Arietta Clark.
He graduated from South Charleston High School in 1954 and Coyne Electrical School, Chicago IL, in 1956. He began his career at Union Carbide as a 1st class electrician in construction and shortly thereafter transferred to Tech Center. For several years before retirement, he also was responsible for all the repair on the fire alarm system along with electrical work as needed. He retired in 1993 after 36 years of service. He was a member of the Air National Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma; daughter, Deanna Clark; granddaughter, Melissa Clark; and great granddaughter, Finley Yarborough; all of St. Albans; and sister, Nancy Harris, of Ft. Mill, SC; in addition to several nieces and nephews.
He loved his motorcycles and classic cars and talking about them. He was an avid motorcyclist of many years with a lifetime membership in AMA (American Motorcycle Association) and also a lifetime membership in GWRRA (Gold Wing Road Riders Association). He also loved antique cars and won many trophies with his prize, a 1948 Lincoln Continental Cabriolet.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 23, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Kara Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. A visitation of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.