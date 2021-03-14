Charles Franklin Lowers

CHARLES "CHARLIE" FRANKLIN LOWERS, 74, of Elkview passed away peacefully at Hubbard House March 10, 2021 after a long illness.
As the only boy in a family with eight sisters, Charlie learned quickly how to live in a house full of women. Those lessons paid off when he married his wife, Karen, and fathered three bossy daughters. He loved biscuits & gravy and often boasted that he fell in love with his wife because, "She had flour behind one ear and bacon grease behind the other."
Charlie was a graduate of Charleston High School, a member of Teamsters Union 175 and a retired "milkman" from Broughton Dairy. When his daughters were young, he could often be found on a softball field umpiring and cheering his girls and all their friends to victory. Charlie enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing, although his success at both was questionable. He loved taking people froggin' for the first time and taking his grandchildren berry picking. He was notorious for blasting his bluegrass music loud enough for the entire neighborhood to hear. In his later years, he enjoyed spending his Friday evenings listening to bands at the "stomp & clap" at the Elk River Community Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Lowers, Jr. and Orpha McYoung Lowers, sisters; Sybil Ball, Margie Mannon, Betty Rollins, Susie Godbey and infant brother William.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Karen, daughters; Tammy Lowers, Amy Luttrell and Kimberly Lowers, grandchildren; Chad Lowers (Alison), Courtney Luttrell and Jocelyn "Jojo" Luttrell, great-grandson William Robinson, Jr., sisters; Phyllis "Pete" Dunagan, Linda Cooper, Eva McGinnis, Kristine "Kris" Taylor and many cousins, nieces & nephews who loved him.
The family would like to thank everyone that brought Charlie joy and laughter through the years. Special thanks to Ronn Smith, Bobby Young, Sheldon, Adam and Andrew Arbogast. We would also like to acknowledge the wonderful Hospice nurses and aids; Candace, Norissa and Sara. Thank you for joining the bossy female club.
In honor of Charlie's final requests, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice Care WV or the Kanawha County Animal Shelter.
We encourage all who knew and loved him to crank up a little Foggy Mountain Breakdown and do a little stompin' & clappin' in his honor. Online condolences and funny stories may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Rd., Elkview.