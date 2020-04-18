CHARLES "FRED" STOLLINGS, 74, of Six Mile, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after battling a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dougie; parents, Willard and Reva Stollings; and two brothers, Les and Jack.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda; sisters, Debra (Philmore) Newsome of Indiana, Wanda Workman of Six Mile and Wilma (Steve) Cantley of Foster; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
He loved Nascar, football, loved to work puzzle books, and everyone knew he really loved his cigars.
A special thanks to Kanawha Hospice for the care they gave Fred.
A private family service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Rev. Roger McCauley officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens, Madison.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.