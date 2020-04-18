Charles "Fred" Stollings

Charles "Fred" Stollings
SYSTEM

CHARLES "FRED" STOLLINGS, 74, of Six Mile, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after battling a long illness.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dougie; parents, Willard and Reva Stollings; and two brothers, Les and Jack.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda; sisters, Debra (Philmore) Newsome of Indiana, Wanda Workman of Six Mile and Wilma (Steve) Cantley of Foster; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

He loved Nascar, football, loved to work puzzle books, and everyone knew he really loved his cigars.

A special thanks to Kanawha Hospice for the care they gave Fred.

A private family service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Rev. Roger McCauley officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens, Madison.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, April 18, 2020

Jeffries, Shirley - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Skeens, Golden - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.

Skeens, Norma - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.