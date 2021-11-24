Our sweet daddy, CHARLES FREDRICK CARUTHERS, 84, of Ashford ran through Heaven's gates November 19, 2021 to meet his savior, Jesus, and to reunite with the love of his life Nellie Jo.
Daddy was born December 2, 1936 to the late Cecil 'Grump' and Mary Katherine 'Cat' Caruthers. He lived his entire life in Ashford except for two years when he lived at Fort Meade, Maryland during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked for Appalachian Power Company from the age of 18 as an area troubleshooter serving the people of the Big Coal area until his retirement at the age of 58. He loved his job and his customers.
Daddy was a Christian and loved Jesus. He loved to sing hymns and could often be heard singing or whistling everywhere he went.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Nellie Jo and his baby brother, Richard Caruthers.
Surviving are his two daughters, Cathy Caruthers of Lake Wylie, South Carolina and Shari Meadows and husband, Ronnie of Ashford; grandchildren, Linsy Meadows, Reagan Casto and husband, Justin, and Zachary Meadows; great grandchildren, Grayson Cole Casto, and Daddy's namesake, Charley Rae Casto all of Ashford; brothers, Jerry Caruthers of Mount Airy, North Carolina and Doug (Brenda) Caruthers of Gallipolis, Ohio; sister-in-law, Doris Caruthers of Ashford; former sister-in-law, Ada Caruthers of Ashford; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to Daddy's longtime doctor, Dr. Jagannath for years of care and a special thanks to day care giver, Sherri Sharps.
We would like to thank all who prayed for our daddy during his two year illness of the heart. Special thanks to friends, Carmel Barker for visiting and cutting his hair, to his friend, Johnny Eplin for visiting him often and thanks to his cousin, Phillip Latorre for always checking on him.
Daddy's family was so important to him and we were blessed to have him. Grandson, Zach moved in with Daddy when our Mommy passed to care for him. Zach did both Daddy's daily dialysis and personal care. Grandson-in-law, Justin was always here to help Daddy with anything he needed fixed or worked on. Granddaughter, Reagan faithfully brought Grayson and Charley Rae to visit. He loved those babies and his son-in-law, Ronnie so much. Ronnie was always around to help Daddy or just sit and talk.
In keeping with Daddy's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be a memorial service at a later date.
Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.