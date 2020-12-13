Charles Fry

CHARLES "CHARLIE" EMORY FRY 90, passed away December 7, 2020 as a result of COVID complications.
Charlie was born July 14, 1930 in Chatham, NJ and was a graduate of Virginia Tech (VPI as he called it) after studying Chemistry. Charlie served in the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed a long career in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Union Carbide with his last assignment leading the Waste Water Treatment Facility in So. Charleston.
He loved to fish the WV streams for trout and small mouth bass, as well as hunting grouse in the hills and cliffs of Ripley. He was crafted in woodworking, delighting in making heirloom for his family. He loved woodworking so much he committed pieces of three fingers to his work. His dedication to his local church (Lakeview United Methodist) was a passion of love whether singing in the choir or serving in many laity positions. Charlie was a Methodist his entire life. Charlie was also an ordained Elder with the Reorganized Church of the Latter-Day Saints of Jesus Christ (recently renamed to the Community of Christ Church).
Charlie is preceded in death by his mother (Christa J. Jones Fry), father (Lloyd Davis Fry) and sister (Dorothy Ellen Fry Watterson and her living children Eric, Brian and Greg).
He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of over 64 years, Carol Lee Emrick Fry. His children include: Andy (girlfriend Kim Fulmer and her daughter Kearie-onna Fulmer), Bob, Tim, Chuck, BettieAnn and daughters-in-law Cindy, Mary Anne, Stacey and Lisa.
Charlie was blessed with the mutual love of his grandchildren - Briana Holladay (Scott), Cassie Eklund (Josh), Rob Fry, Brandon Fry (Alyssa), Rachel Bowman (Chris). Kailey Fry, Blake Fry and Heidi Fry. He had four great grandchildren - Crosbie and Callum Bowman, Emory Fry, and Patricia Holladay. Sister / brother in-laws Marylyn and Dick May and their children Mat, Laura, Julie and families.
Charlie loved his family, churches and dog, Gracie. His baritone voice soothed many an unsettled baby as he rocked them back to sleep. He adored Carol as they made their lives together so much more than decades of service to each other - they could exchange glances in silence saying more than the possibilities of words. He prayed for his churches and family with faith, knowing his Lord would provide.
The family will forever be grateful for the opportunity for Carol to hold his hand for the last days and even after his passing. Burial arrangements will be at a later date at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV.
