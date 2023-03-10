CHARLES GARRETT BIBBEE, 40 of Charleston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
He was welcomed into heaven by his paternal grandparents, Audra Lee Bibbee and Margarine Bibbee of Charleston, and maternal grandparents, Donald Keith Garrett, Sr. and Eva May Lindsey Garrett of Dunbar. Charley graduated from South Charleston High School in 2001 and attended college at Davis & Elkins College and West Virginia State University.
Charley was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing every chance he got from the time he was a little boy up until the time of his passing. He would hunt with his dad and brother from the time he was old enough to tag along, and then when he became a daddy he enjoyed nothing more than teaching his kids the tricks of the trade. Both of his kids adored every opportunity they had to spend time with him in the woods scouting the best place for their deer stand, riding the Rhino on secret trails, waking up before dawn in hopes they would hit the bullseye and have a deer to bring home to clean. If it wasn't hunting season, you could find he and Braxton and Brenna on the bank of any lake or river reeling in fish right and left.
Charley was a devoted and loving father. He looked forward to making new memories with his kids each time they were together. He loved teaching them new things about sports, and both of his children followed in his footsteps and now play the sport he adored, America's favorite pastime of baseball (and softball).
Charley was the life of the party, and life was definitely more fun when he was around. His quick wit and jokester personality could turn any frown upside down.
Left to treasure his memory are his two precious children, Braxton Garrett Bibbee and Brenna Leigh Bibbee and their mother, Vanessa Wiseman Bibbee of Hurricane; his loving parents, Charles Lee Bibbee and Evalyn Gail Bibbee of Charleston; his brother Benjamin Ryan Bibbee of Charleston; devoted girlfriend, Brea Blake (and her daughter Brooklin); Aunt Connie Price of Ft. Myers, FL; Aunt D'Anne Omer (Dan) of Raleigh, NC; Aunt Deborah Garrett Hyde of Youngsville, NC; Uncle Donald Keith Garrett, Jr. (Carla) of Elkview; cousins, Blair Price of Ft. Myers, FL; Lindsey Cline (Mike) of Youngsville, NC; Matt Canterbury (Teran) of Raleigh, NC; Jeremy Garrett of Norwood, NC; Lesley Fisher of Siloam, NC; Julian Garrett of Monroe, NC; David Omer (Kristin) of Raleigh, NC and Shelley Fleming (Robert) of Raleigh, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Avenue, Dunbar, with Rev. Jarrod Caltrider officiating.
Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dunbar United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.