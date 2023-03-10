Thank you for Reading.

Charles Garrett Bibbee
CHARLES GARRETT BIBBEE, 40 of Charleston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

He was welcomed into heaven by his paternal grandparents, Audra Lee Bibbee and Margarine Bibbee of Charleston, and maternal grandparents, Donald Keith Garrett, Sr. and Eva May Lindsey Garrett of Dunbar. Charley graduated from South Charleston High School in 2001 and attended college at Davis & Elkins College and West Virginia State University.

