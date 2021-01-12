Charles Gillispie

CHARLES EDWARD GILLISPIE, 81, of Charleston, went home to be with his Lord Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital from complications of Covid-19.
Charles was a 1957 graduate of Washington District High School where he played varsity basketball. He was a retired salesman from Appalachian Tire with 34 years of service and was owner/operator of Oakhurst Chevron in Davis Creek. Charles was a little league baseball coach with his sons and was an avid golfer. He loved spending time on the golf course not only playing, but also watching his grandchildren play and compete. He attended Davis Creek Church of the Nazarene with Carol.
Charles was a man who loved his family and loved spending time with them and his grandchildren. Charles never met a stranger and was loved by all that knew him. He also loved spending time at his camp in Pocahontas County. His sons described him as a great role model who made them who they are today. He was so proud of all his sons and his family.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Millard and Nellie Gillispie.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Carol Taylor Gillispie; sons, Charles Edward Gillispie Jr. (Terri), Tracy Dean Gillispie (Renee), and Randy Gillispie (Aimee) all from West Virginia; grandsons, Justin, Brandon, and Colton; and his only granddaughter, his "baby girl" Autumn.
Charles will be greatly missed and it will never be the same without him here and hearing his laughter, especially when he was with his family and trips to his favorite place to eat, Longhorn.
Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston with Pastor Rick Gardner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Davis Creek Church of the Nazarene, 102 Nazarene Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.