Charles Gray Jr

CHARLES OTIS GRAY JR. 58, of Belle passed away December 16, 2020 at home.
He was a disabled truck driver for Tyler Trucking Company and an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, camping, boating, 4-wheeling and riding his motorcycle.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Sheri Ann Gray; father, Charles Otis Gray Sr; and niece, Melissa Short.
Surviving are his mother, Mildred Smith of Diamond; sisters, Deborah Johnston of Diamond, Tammy Sue Monk (Jeff) of South Charleston, twin sister, Charlene Bailes of Charleston; nephews, Blake and Austin Bailes, David Johnston and Nathan Monk; great nieces, Jasmine Short, Skyyleigh Monk; great nephew, Dakota Short; and a host of special friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with James Rutledge officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
