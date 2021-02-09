CHARLES E. "POOCH" GREATHOUSE, 74, of Spencer, passed away, Friday, February 5, 2021.
Pooch retired in 1999, after 32 years of service with Verizon. He was also a member of the CWA, Local No. 2001, Charleston. Pooch was a Christian and an active charter member of the Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Beverly S. Epling Greathouse of Spencer; sons and daughters-in-law, Garrison and Lori Greathouse of Poca and Tom and Kerry Greathouse of Franklinton, N.C.; grandchildren, Madison, Macey and Lakin Greathouse; brothers, Fred, Jerry and Terry Greathouse all of Spencer.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 10 at the Faith Baptist Church, Spencer with Pastor Justin Simmons and Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Burial will be in the Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.
The visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral.
Please be aware of and abide by the CDC and West Virginia guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic, which require social distancing and masks to be worn, if you are planning to attend the service or visitation.
Pooch loved and cared for children. In keeping with his concern for the children, memorial donations are preferred to the Faith Christian Academy, 237 Arnoldsburg Road, Spencer, WV 25276.
