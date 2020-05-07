Charles H Masek

CHARLES H. MASEK JR. joined the Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 1, 2020. He passed away peacefully at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV with family at the age of 83. Charles truly lived life to the fullest and made friends wherever he went. He was a member of Parchment Valley Baptist Church and loved to sing on Sundays with the choir. His deep, tenor voice will be missed but he will be heard from heaven. He also enjoyed cruising the open seas, enjoying the latest technology gadgets and anything spicy; becoming a champion of the One Chip Challenge in 2018!

He is survived by his children; Debbie Masek, Charles Masek III, Mark Masek, Scott Masek, Dawn Bobst and Brett Masek and step children; Steve and Gregory Stone. He is also survived by many grandchildren.

Due to our unique situation with public gatherings and social distancing, we are having a virtual celebration through Parchment Valley Baptist Church via Facebook. The family is grateful for the condolences, but in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to your local first responders.

