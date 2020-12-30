CHARLES ALBERT HAGER, 66, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Friday December 25, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House after a short illness.
He was the son of the late Charles Hager and Orpha Woodruff Hager.
Charles was a retired employee of the State Auditor's Office. He was a member of the Way of the Cross Church in Wills Creek, Elkview, WV.
He is survived by: wife, Vivian Hager; sons, Chuck and Chris Hager; and brothers, Dallas, Ernie and Jimmy Hager.
Graveside services will be at Ellis Cemetery Clendenin, WV with Rev. Joey Campbell officiating.
Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.