CHARLES HAMM, III (BOY), 59, of Glen Burnie, MD, formerly of
Beards Fork, WV. He transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday, November, 13, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Born February 14, 1961 in Montgomery, WV to the late Millison and Charles Hamm, Jr, Charles received his education in Fayette County School System where he graduated from Valley High School and attended Marshall University in Huntington, WV.
Charles accepted Jesus Christ at an early age, was baptized and born again. He truly loved the Lord and believed the Gospel wholeheartedly. He was a lifelong member of The Rapture Church and Fresh Start Church (over 25 years), both under the leadership of his pastor- Apostle Craig N. Coates. He was a faithful Deacon, serving in many capacities at the church to include Director of Food Services, Chairman of the Finance Committee, a member of the Voices of Rapture Choir, and personal chef to the Bishop.Charles was instrumental in designing the commercial kitchen for Fresh Start Church, which was on-schedule for completion prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
He spent the majority of his adult years in Maryland and worked for Bello Machre, 35yrs, a non-profit committed to providing loving care for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Charles loved his clients Billy, Dennis and Stephen and looked forward to their annual trips to the ocean. In addition, he owned and operated his own catering services. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially family reunions. His most joyful entertainment in life was traveling. He was a loving person who never met a stranger. To know Charles was to love him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Millison and his father, Charles Jr., and one brother, Vincent Coles.
He leaves to cherish his memories four sisters, Charlotte Kelley (Junie) of Newport News, Va., Karen Martin (Alfred) of Page, WV, Freda Thomas (Steve) of Charleston, WV, and Yvette Barrett (Don) of Mount Hope, WV; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Coles also of Page, WV; godsons, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Spirit of Truth Ministries located at 100 W. Main St., Oak Hill, WV, 25901, with Pastor Terrance Hamm officiating.Visitation will start one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest at Meadow Haven Memorial Park.
Ritchie And Johnson Funeral Home of Beckley is serving the family.