CHARLES W. "CHUCK" HARPER, 77 of Ripley, passed away suddenly on December 18, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg.
Chuck was born February 20, 1943 in Looneyville, Roane County, son of the late Rosalie Harper. He retired as a Data Processor for Constellium Aluminum (the former Kaiser Aluminum). He was a Christian by Faith and was a member of the Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with family especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 57 Years, Vickie Matheny Harper; sons Doug Harper and Aric Harper; his grandchildren Austin Harper, Andrew Harper, Ashton Harper and Evan Harper; and his sister, Judy Skeens and her husband Bobby.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Roane County, with Pastor Jeff Keffer officiating.
