Charles Hartwell Cobb
CHARLES HARTWELL COBB, Burlington - Charles H. Cobb, 92 of Burlington, NC and formerly of Charleston, WV, died Saturday, October 15, 2022. Born November 8, 1929, in Glasgow, WV, he was the son of Leslie T. and Ruby V. Cobb of Glasgow and was the husband of the late Mary Helen Cobb. He was a member of the Holly Hill Baptist Church in Burlington.

Charles was a graduate of West Virginia Institute of Technology, Montgomery, WV, where he majored in Physical Education and Social Studies. He received his Masters in Physical Education, Health, Recreation, and Safety from West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV.

