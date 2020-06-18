CHARLES HARVEY CARUTHERS, 72, of Madison, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hospice House CAMC Memorial, Charleston, after an extended illness.
He was born in Twilight, WV, on December 22, 1947, to the late Lyton and Venia Caruthers. He was also preceded in death by his oldest brother, David, and infant sister, Judy.
Harvey is survived by his sisters, Shirley Justice of Wharton, Doris Casto of South Charleston and Brenda Caruthers of Dunbar. He is also survived by nephews Michael Justice of Lynchburg, VA, Terry Justice of Charleston, JR Justice of Hendersonville, NC, Steve Casto of Houston, TX, and David Lee Caruthers of St. Petersburg, FL; nieces, Kathy Person of Oakland, TN, Kimberly Dunlap of Kanawha City, Debi Chambers of Hewett, WV, and Courtney Caruthers of St. Petersburg, FL. In addition, Harvey is survived by several great nephews, great nieces, great great nephews and great great nieces.
He was a 1968 graduate of Scott High School and was retired from Mountaineer Security. In past years, he enjoyed ministering to inmates at the Boone County Jail. More than anything else, Harvey was a Christian and loved the Lord with his heart, mind and soul.
The family would like to thank the angel of 4th floor Hospice House CAMC Memorial for their compassion and dedication in taking care of Harvey.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Noah White Cemetery, Bim, WV, with Pastor Michael Justice officiating.
You may visit Harvey's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Caruthers family.