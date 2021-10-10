CHARLES HERBERT LOWTHER, 85, of St. Albans formerly of Nitro, gained his heavenly wings on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Sweet Blessings Care Home of St. Albans.
He was born in St. Albans to the late John and Naomi Lowther. Charles was also preceded in death by his sisters, June Wiseman (Shelby), Wanda Young (Alford), Wilma Kelley (Jimmy) and Catherine Henry; brother, Don Lowther.
He loved hunting and fishing and western square dancing. He was also a yellow rock instructor. He retired from Andrews Floor Covering after 43 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia Rigsby Lowther of St. Albans; sons, Gary Lowther (Carol) and Mike Lowther (Vickie); grandchildren, Stephanie Martin (Jeremy), Stacie Lowther and Gary Michael Lowther; great grandchildren, Alex and Tyler Martin and Marissa Allen; brother, James Lowther (Debbie) and sister, Karen Hodges, all of Michigan; and many other extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans, with Pastor Stephen Neese officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kanawha Hospice at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387, or to the Sweet Blessings Care Home at 2603 Roosevelt Ave. St. Albans, WV 25177. We want to send a special thank you to all the nurses and doctors who cared for Charles.