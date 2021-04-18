Thank you for Reading.

CHARLES HOWARD "BUD" BOWMAN, age 81, of Charleston, formerly of Wheeling, passed away peacefully, on Thursday April 15, 2021. The family will have a private Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston. Interment will be in the columbarium at the church. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you