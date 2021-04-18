CHARLES HOWARD "BUD" BOWMAN, age 81, of Charleston, formerly of Wheeling, passed away peacefully, on Thursday April 15, 2021. The family will have a private Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston. Interment will be in the columbarium at the church. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
