CHARLES HOWARD "BUD" BOWMAN, age 81, of Charleston, formerly of Wheeling, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday April 15, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was born January 19, 1940 in Benwood, WV, son of the late Howard and Mary Sheleva Bowman. He is also preceded in death by, children Susan Monseur, Jimmy Bowman, and sister Mary Ann Monseur.
He graduated from Wheeling Central Catholic High School in 1957. He retired from Valley Camp Coal Company, where he worked as a foreman. He took much pride in his work and enjoyed working in the coal mining industry. He was a devoted Catholic and member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston.
Bud is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Ann; sons, Charles, Jr (Amy) of Georgia, Jonathan (Aubrey) of Tennessee, daughters, Jeannette Bragg ("CB") of South Charleston, Rebecca Bowman of Tornado, Lauri Cook (Matthew) of St. Albans, sisters Sr. Mary Bowman and Jeannette Baron of Wheeling, 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a special grand-dog.
The family will have a private Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston. Interment will be in the columbarium at the church.
Memories of Bud may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.