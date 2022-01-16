CHARLES I. KEENEY, 81, of Charleston, WV went home to be with the Lord on January 13th, 2022 at home after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. His loving wife Oretta Keeney, of 56 years was by his side.
He is survived by his son Jason Keeney (Leah), Oretta's siblings they raised as their own children, Wendy Williams (Steve) of Cross Lanes and Terry Westfall of Charleston, and grandchildren Wesley Keeney, Scott Priest, and Julie Priest. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles E. Keeney and Lena B. Keeney. He is also survived by his aunt, Audrey Keeney, and many loving cousins.
He graduated from Charleston High School and also attended WVU before becoming a proud member of the US Army Reserves. Charlie was a lifetime member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Charleston, now Canaan United Methodist Church. He served as a youth leader, Sunday School teacher, choir member, board member, and lay speaker. Charlie was employed many years for Bartlett-Burdette Funeral Home, a job which gave him much satisfaction serving others. He later joined his father as owner of NAPA / Eleanor Auto Supply in Eleanor, WV where he made many good friends. Charlie served on the first Charleston Alzheimer's Memory Walk Committee where he chose the walk route and remained in that capacity for many years. He was a member and President of Shawnee Lions Club.
He will be remembered by his loved ones with the memories of his positive outlook of life, a joking disposition, and his love of the outdoors. He especially enjoyed spending time at his property in Hardy County, WV with friends and family.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to our Hospice staff and caregivers, Kathy Smith, and LuAnn Hall for the loving care provided to Charlie over several years.
Due to Covid concerns, a private family service is planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Canaan United Methodist Church, 401 Roane Street, Charleston, WV 25302, Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. Charleston, WV. 25387 or West Virginia Parkinson's Support Network, 222 Capitol St, Suite 400, Charleston, WV 25301. www.BarlowBonsall.com