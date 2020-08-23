CHARLES JOHNSON 76, of Elkview passed away August 17, 2020 at Hospice of CAMC following a short illness.
He was a retired coal miner for Valley Camp Coal Company, past president of Local Union 340, former International Executive Board member of the UMW and a life-long member of the UMWA.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Redith Joy Johnson and parents, Wilbur and Reba Campbell Johnson.
Surviving are his sons, Codie Johnson (Jodie) of Charleston, Wilbur Johnson of Pinch, Kevin Hurst (Theresa) of Walton Hills, Ohio, Billy Hurst of Austin, Texas, David Hurst (Josie) of Warner Robins, Georgia, Sonny Marcum of Charleston; brothers, Dick and Natch Johnson of Quincy, Dike Johnson of Charleston; sister, Joyce Pavlick of Ohio; 20 grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and special friend, Alice Miller of Quick.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brandy and Sonda for their kindness and care of Charles. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Pastor Homer Wiseman officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
