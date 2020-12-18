Charles Jones

CHARLES CLIFFORD "CHARLIE" JONES, 70, of Sissonville went to be with the Lord, Tuesday December 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a long and very courageous battle with an illness.
Charlie was born January 18, 1950 in Kentucky and was the son of the late Clifford Harry "Jack" and Nellie Myrtle (Cummings) Jones. He was a 1967 graduate of Sissonville High School and retired from Virgil Goldizen Excavating as a Heavy Equipment Operator where he was widely known as the "best bulldozer man in the valley." On February 2, 1979, he married Suzanne Stone at the Humphrey's United Methodist Church in Sissonville.
Charlie had a passion for the outdoors. He loved to go fishing, play a round of golf, or sit on the porch and watch hummingbirds. His abilities were endless, there was nothing he couldn't fix or solve. He was known in many ways; he was a loving person - having never met a stranger, he was a funny person - always having a joke to tell, and above anything - he was a family man. Spending years with his life mate, Suzanne, together they raised his greatest joy, his sons Brandon Lee and Daniel Clifford "Cliff." He could be found with or talking about the most passionate thing in his life, his granddaughter Charlee Elizabeth Jones. These two shared the most inseparable bond and truly adored one another; she will always be his "Shorty."
Charlie is survived to cherish his memories by Suzanne Jones of Charleston; sons, Brandon Lee Jones of Charleston, Daniel Clifford "Cliff" Jones and his wife Ashley Jones of Cross Lanes; granddaughter, Charlee Elizabeth Jones; brothers Jerry (Peggy) Mangus of Dayton Beach, FL, Delmas (Joyce) Mangus of Parkersburg, Gary (Bea) Jones of Sissonville; sisters, Sharon (Ed) Jones/Norris of Frazier's Bottom, Delores Cummings of Cross Lanes, Sandy (Keith) Hayes/Clendenin of Charleston; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews that he cared deeply for.
Services will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV, Sunday, December 20th, 2020 at 3 p.m., with George Webb officiating friends may call from 2 p.m., until the time of service.
