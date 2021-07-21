CHARLES JUNIOR DEEL, 94, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Sunday July 18, 2021 at home after a short illness.
He was the son of the late Dewey Clarence Deel and Myrtle Elvia Wolfe Deel. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Clara Helen White Deel; brothers, Robert Burton Deel and James Leonard Deel.
Charles was a member of Reamer Gospel Tabernacle, a retired Dozer Operator for Shafer Pipeline and a member of United Steel Workers Local 14614.
He is survived by: sons, Ronald Eugene Deel and his wife Martha of Clendenin, and Richard Wayne Deel both of Clendenin; daughter, Patricia Ann Monk; grandchildren, Bryan Monk, Michael Monk, Ronald Deel Jr., Crystal Persinger-Godbey and Timothy Paul Deel; 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
The visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., Wednesday July 21, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m., with Pasto Darris Barker and Pastor Keith Monday officiating. Burial will be in Reamer Hill Cemetery Clendenin.
