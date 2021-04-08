On March 24, 2021, CHARLES K. HURLEY of Lyburn, WV, age 68, departed this earth for a better place. Son of previously deceased Oscar and June Hurley. Charles, known to his family as "Sonny" is survived by his siblings, Donna "Dee" Hurley (Jill), Marty Hurley (Stephanie), Connie Wise (Russ), Robin Hardin (Billy), nieces, Stacey Busch, Mandi Hurley, and Maria Hurley, nephews Morgan Hurley, Zach Buchan, Thomas Wise, Matthew Hardin, Dustin Hurley, and Zane Hurley, great niece Kasey Arthur, cousin Tiffany Baisden, best friend Justin Amos, and many cousins, friends and relatives.
He was a handsome, dashing, daring silver haired fox, known as a kind, caring and loving human being. He spent most of his career helping others, having worked for Legal Aid of WV and later WV Good News Garage. He looked after elderly neighbors, helped out those down on their luck and shepherded all the family kids as they grew up under the laughing, loving watchful eye of Uncle Sonny. One of the most lively human beings, his laugh was infectious. He was creative and artistic, the life of the party, and the best dance partner. He kept us in stitches with his antics and quick wit. He was not a story teller, he was a story maker.
There was no one who could whip up a holiday meal quite like he could. Many a dinner party was enjoyed by his friends. His gardens and flowers were the envy of the neighborhood. An avid plant and animal lover, he can now finally go be one with nature, painting that rainbow bridge. He left a void that can never be filled. As the memories of his life flood over us and through us, we will cry, we will laugh, we will rejoice in his memory. Thanks for all the good times, God speed on your next adventure.
Due to COVID, the family held a small Celebration of Life in his honor at his home in Lyburn on March 27th. We are thankful for the love and support of his friends and neighbors and sincerely appreciate all those who contributed and kept us going with their kind thoughts, words and gifts of excellent West Virginia meals.