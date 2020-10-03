CHARLES KEELING passed away on September 23, 2020 in Sutton's Bay Michigan. A native of West Virginia , Charles had resided at Medilodge Nursing Home in Michigan during the last year of his life.
Charles was born in Hurricane WV in 1930. He graduated from Hurricane high school in 1948 and married his high school sweetheart, Lorna Kirk, in 1949. They had a loving marriage until Lorna's passing in 2018. Charles worked for 40 years as an electrician and was a proud member of IBEW Local 466. In his spare time he worked his small farm, tended his orchards and beehives and supplied his family and neighbors with all the good stuff from his little farm.
Charles could build or fix about anything. With the help of his uncles he built the family home in 1957. He and Lorna raised three children in this home. Charles was the consummate father and grandfather. He always had time to share with the kids.
Charles is survived by his son Phillip Keeling (Jo Ann Carlson) of Lake Leelanau, Michigan ; grandchildren Jason, Adam and Misty Keeling, Cory and Ryan Thomas and two great grandchildren. Charles was predeceased by his wife Lorna, son Charles "Skip" Keeling and daughter Sandra Thomas.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Broadmore/Elmcroft Assisted Living in Teays Valley WV, Medilodge Nursing Home In Sutton's Bay Michigan and Hospice Of Michigan. Donations to Hospice Of Michigan are welcome.