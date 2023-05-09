CHARLES KENNETH HARMON, 98, of Hickory Court, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, May 6, 2023 at his residence while under the care of WVU Medicine Hospice.
Born on August 30, 1924 in Confidence, WV, he was a son of the late Howard Dale and Alys F. (Honaker) Harmon. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Lona M. (Roberts) Harmon on August 28, 2007; two brothers, Howard and Robert Harmon and a sister, Crystle White.
Mr. Harmon was retired as a chemical technician with Monsanto Corporation. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving with the Seabees. and was a member of Rees Chapel United Methodist Church, New Creek, WV.
Left surviving, to cherish his memory are his children, Charlie Harmon and wife Karen of Chester, VA, Nancy VanMeter and husband David of Keyser and Susan Boyer and husband Jim of Wooster, OH; four grandchildren, Amy Dawson and husband Dan Bradley, Lisa Richards, Jeremy Dawson and wife Kelly and Michael Boyer and significant other, Ania and daughter Sasha and five great grandchildren, Tyler Richards, Dawson, Dylan and Belle Bradley and Lona Dawson.
At. Mr. Harmon's request, there will be no visitation or services.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Harmon's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.