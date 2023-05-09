Thank you for Reading.

Charles Kenneth Harmon
CHARLES KENNETH HARMON, 98, of Hickory Court, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, May 6, 2023 at his residence while under the care of WVU Medicine Hospice.

Born on August 30, 1924 in Confidence, WV, he was a son of the late Howard Dale and Alys F. (Honaker) Harmon. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Lona M. (Roberts) Harmon on August 28, 2007; two brothers, Howard and Robert Harmon and a sister, Crystle White.

