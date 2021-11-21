CHARLES L. "CHUCK" STOUT, 67 of Ripley, passed away November 16, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, following an extended illness.
He was born August 22, 1954 in Charleston, a son of the late Eldon and Jane Symons Stout. He was one of the first males admitted to WVU Nursing School and practiced as a Nurse for several years. He went back to School and obtained a Masters Degree in Business and was the Networking Director for the West Virginia Hospital Association. He enjoyed riding horses, reading and listening to music along with preparing gourmet meals for his family. Chuck was a man of many talents, and with the help of his father, he built his family home and barn on his property.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cathy Casto Stout; son Christopher Stout; daughter Caitlin Stout Sinnett and her husband Jonathan; grandson Zephyr Stout; brother Andrew (Martha Mills) Stout; sisters Carol Lynn Bergman and Laura Netardus and her husband John; brother and sister in law, Andy and Loretta Casto; nieces and nephews, Cam Casto and his wife Karen Sarah Jane Bergman, Charles Bergman, James Bergman, Maisie Stout, Lucas Stout and Andrew Netardus and great nieces and nephew Emily, Amy and Ethan Casto
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in Chuck's memory to the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley is serving the family.