CHARLES L. MATHENY, born September 14, 1935 on Davis Creek in South Charleston, WV. On September 19, 2020 at 85 years of age he went to heaven in New Port Richey, Fl. He was husband to the late Betty Godbey Matheny, father to sons Johnny (Shari) and Charles Jr., daughters Donna Reynolds (Jeff) and Samantha Matheny, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He has 3 brothers Glenn, Jack and Darrell and 3 sisters (late) Melba Matheny, (late) Jean Smith and Joyce Petry. He was the son of Lester Matheny and Minnie Snodgrass Matheny. He was a career employee of the Kroger company of 37 years. He was a minister and supported missionary in Africa, gospel singer, clown for god, helped for puppeteering for god. he helped in scouting, minor and little league baseball, middle and high school football, wrestling, basketball and track. He was a foster parent to special needs foster children and a hospice helper. Dad never met a stranger and was always willing to share his testimony of god. Known by many and loved by all.
