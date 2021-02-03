CHARLES LEE HARVEY of Jensen Beach FL, formerly of Charleston, born on August 19, 1947, died on May 8, 2020, after a long illness. A 1965 graduate of Charleston High School, he attended Marshall University before serving in the U.S. Army as a medic in Vietnam. His career of more than 30 years in communications included AT&T in MD and Verizon in WV, from which he retired. He was predeceased by parents Buddy and Lois Harvey and son John. His survivors include widow Ruth Ann of Jensen Beach, daughter Gail (husband Tim) and grandsons Wyatt and Dylan McGrath, of Columbus, double first cousin Cloyd Conner (wife Susan) of Charleston, and regulars at the old Red Carpet Lounge. Charlie never met a stranger. He could talk with anyone about anything any time. He would give you the proverbial shirt off his back. Charlie was a gifted amateur photographer of youth sports, scenic views, and public events, including Capitol videos housed in the WV Archives. Charlie's ashes rest in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery FL. In his memory, Charlie would want you to have a beer. Or three.
