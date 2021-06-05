CHARLES LEE SMITH JR., 48, of Point Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Rev. Gig Page officiating.
