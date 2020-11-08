CHARLES LESTER HISSOM, Sr., 82, of Sissonville, went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020, after an extended illness and contracting COVID-19.
Charles was born on April 5, 1938, to the late Bernard and Bessie Hissom. He graduated from Sissonville High School. After meeting on a blind date, Charles married the love of his life, Frances Ellen Evans, on March 22, 1958.
Charles began his career with WV American Water and retired from the Union Carbide Corporation after 32 years of service. He was a member of Calvary Church of the Nazarene. He loved camping, boating, hunting, and fishing. He passed on his passion for the outdoors to his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings (Lewis, James "Jim", George "Corky", Ronald, Robert, Brenda, Larry, Julia "Judy", and Carolyn "Sue"; son (Barry Jay).
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Frances of 62 years; brother, Bryon "Butch" Hissom (Anna Mae); daughter, Brenda F. Koontz (David); his sons, Charles L. Hissom, Jr. (Sandy) and Chris L. Hissom; his eight beloved grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Church of the Nazarene Charleston W.V. on Tuesday, November 10 at 1 p.m., with Pastor Nicholas Casto officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunnigham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is in charge of the arrangements.