CHARLES LEWIS KEATLEY, 76, of Charleston, WV and formerly Parkersburg, WV passed away after a long battle with dementia on the third day, September 2020. Born on December 7, 1943 in Charleston, WV the son of Leslie and Ruby Chapman Keatley. He was raised in South Park area of Charleston, WV. Charles ("Buddise") graduated from Charleston High School in 1961. He also attended Tech High School in Charleston, WV for a year. He graduated from West Virginia State University in 1969 with a BS in Chemistry and minor in Mathematics, while working full time. He then moved to Parkersburg, WV for work and to raise his two sons. He worked for a variety of chemical companies in the Kanawha Valley and Parkersburg, WV as an industrial hygienist and chemist. He enjoyed many lifelong friendships made through his professional career. He worked primarily in the environmental, health, and safety field and also started his own business Industrial Hygiene Surveys. Charles was an avid tennis player and softball player earlier in life. He loved a variety of sports and especially enjoyed WVU football. He coached almost all of his sons' youth athletic teams (baseball, basketball, soccer, etc.). Charles was also an avid ping pong player in Parkersburg area tennis table league playing with both of his sons. Charles was a history buff and continued to enjoy learning about WWI and WWII throughout his life. He enjoyed playing cards and later on in life enjoyed several bridge groups around the Charleston, WV area. Charles is survived by his two sons Robert (April) Keatley of Charleston, WV and David (April) Keatley of Charleston, WV. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brooke and Matthew Keatley of Charleston, WV; ex-wife of thirty (30) years Sandra Keatley of Parkersburg, WV; siblings, Joyce (Gary) Phillips, Marsha Lynn (Jimmy) Anderson, and Paul (Debbie) Keatley; nephews, Michael Langston, Scott Keatley, and Craig Keatley. He was preceded in death by his older brother James (Jimmy) Keatley, which he was very close with growing up in South Park. Also, was preceded in death by his mother and father. Special thanks to Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center and HospiceCare of WV. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the HospiceCare of WV. A graveside service will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV. At a later date, the family will hold a memorial service to celebrate his life at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home.
