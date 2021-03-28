Charles Lewis Stapleton

CHARLES LEWIS "CHUCK" STAPLETON, 17, of Cross Lanes passed away at home on the night of March 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Stapleton; step-father, James Shaffron; grandmothers, Catherine, Eva and Gay; and a grandfather, Charles.
He is survived by his mother, Jessica Shaffron; sister, Jacquline Stapleton; Damion Cottrell; grandparents, Fred and Renee McCown; grandmother, Shelby Stapleton; grandfather, Doug Smith; and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends.
Charles is remembered for his bright personality and contagious smile. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bonfires, and tearing it up on his dirt bike. Through his battle with his spinal cord injury, he was a brave warrior and stayed strong until the Lord met him at the golden gates.
Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes. Cremation will follow the services and a tree will be planted in his memory.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 12 p.m., Tuesday at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the family to help with funeral expenses, or to the Ronald McDonald House, 910 Pennsylvania Ave N, Charleston, WV 25302.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountianfuneralhome.com. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.