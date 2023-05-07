Thank you for Reading.

Charles M. Avampato
Our beloved father, CHARLES M. AVAMPATO died on April 21, 2023, age 84, at his Jacksonville, Florida home. He was born on January 27, 1939, in Derry, Pennsylvania to Calogero and Margaret Avampato.

Chuck was a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University where he met his future wife, the former Judith E. Mraz of Erie, Pennsylvania. As a Certified Public Accountant, he worked for Price Waterhouse & Co. for eight years where he spent much of his work time in West Virginia.

