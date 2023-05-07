Our beloved father, CHARLES M. AVAMPATO died on April 21, 2023, age 84, at his Jacksonville, Florida home. He was born on January 27, 1939, in Derry, Pennsylvania to Calogero and Margaret Avampato.
Chuck was a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University where he met his future wife, the former Judith E. Mraz of Erie, Pennsylvania. As a Certified Public Accountant, he worked for Price Waterhouse & Co. for eight years where he spent much of his work time in West Virginia.
Chuck and his wife Judy, along with their two first born children, moved to Charleston in 1971. He became Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of the now dissolved Clay Communications, Inc. After the company sold its media holdings in 1986, Chuck became the President of the then newly formed Clay Foundation.
Under Chuck's leadership, The Clay Foundation donated more than $100 million dollars to statewide and regional groups. The foundation's largest donation was in support of the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences where Chuck served as a director and officer. The Avampato Discovery Museum at the Clay Center was named in his honor.
Chuck is survived by his daughters, Lena Avampato of Cincinnati, OH and Denise Avampato of Charleston, WV, and his son Mark and his wife Lori Avampato of Jacksonville Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy Avampato. Chuck was a devoted family man and took great pride in his children and their accomplishments. He enjoyed traveling the world with Judy, family, and friends.
A celebration of life for both Chuck and Judy Avampato will be held at the Clay Center in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in their honor to The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences.