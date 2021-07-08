CHARLES MACK FIELDS, 88, of Gay, WV, passed away July 6, 2021. Service will be 11 a.m. ~ Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mills, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
