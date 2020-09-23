CHARLES "CHUCK" MARLINE BONNETTE II, 36 of Dunbar passed away. Friday. September 11, 2020., Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 24 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Arrangements are in Care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.