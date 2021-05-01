CHARLES MICHAEL "C.J." THAXTON, 29, of Belle, WV, passed away on April 22, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is in charge of arrangements.
