Dec. 17, 1950 - Mar. 27, 2020
CHARLES MICHAEL "MIKE" McKNEELY, 69, of Bancroft, W.Va., passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Friday, March 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Macil Jividen; his grandparents, Joe and Belva Phillips; and his brother, Ricky Rutledge.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debbie McKneely; son, Charles "Mike" McKneely II of Bancroft, W.Va.; son, Daniel, and daughter-in-law, Holly McKneely, of Poca, W.Va.; and his three grandsons who he loved and adored, MJ, Evan and Isaac McKneely.
He is also survived by his brothers, Johnny (Donna) McKneely and Jerry McKneely, both of Bancroft, W.Va.; his sister-in-law, Lisa (Mike) Sigler of Bartlesville, Okla.; nieces, Lisa Arthur and Brenda Toney, and nephew, John Allen McKneely, as well as a host of other family and friends.
Everyone knew Mike as a hard worker, retiring from Laborer's Local Union #1353 after 35 years of loyal service. In the years following retirement, he enjoyed his role as "Papaw" to MJ, Evan, and Isaac. He was one of their biggest fans, proudly attending ball games and supporting them in everything they did.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday, March 30.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to HospiceCare at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home is serving the McKneely family.