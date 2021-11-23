CHARLES MONROE HANSHAW, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the age of 79, in his hometown of Warrenton, VA. He was born on January 3, 1942, in Vaughan, West Virginia, son of the late, William and Dorothy Hanshaw.
Charles received a B.S. degree in Accounting from West Virginia State University. He retired early as an Officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. after sustaining serious injuries from a car accident while on duty. He later went on to enjoy a long and successful career as an Audit Manager with the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General.
Charles was a devoted husband and father and is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Drema Ann Hanshaw; two children, Larry Hanshaw (Brenda) of Woodbridge, VA and Patricia Seely-Buckwalter of Warrenton, VA; two siblings, Evelyn 'Kay' Chandler of Overland Park, KS and William 'Dean' Hanshaw (Jean) of Summersville, WV; four grandchildren, Brandon & Michael Seely, Karlyn Buckwalter & Colin Hanshaw; two great grandchildren, Isabella and Ivan Seely; and several nieces, nephews and extended family all of whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by three siblings, Violet Davis, Norma 'Bic' Tabit and James 'Allen' Hanshaw.
The family will receive visitors at Battlefield Baptist Church, 4361 Lee Highway, Warrenton, VA on Saturday, November 27, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service in the church sanctuary. A private interment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.