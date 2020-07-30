CHARLES MURPHY LATHEY, 59, of Leon, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home. A private burial will be Thursday, July 30, at Mount Zion Cemetery in Leon. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.