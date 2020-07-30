Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CHARLES MURPHY LATHEY, 59, of Leon, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home. A private burial will be Thursday, July 30, at Mount Zion Cemetery in Leon. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.