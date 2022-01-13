CHARLES NEAL CUNNINGHAM, 86, of Liberty, passed away on January 7, 2022 at home.
He was born August 31, 1935 in Crichton, WV to the late Jewel G. Cunningham and Lula Presley Cunningham.
Charles was a 56 year resident of Putnam County and served in the United States Marine Corps. After retiring from Union Carbide 1992 as an insulator supervisor, he settled on his farm and enjoyed many happy years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Andrew Cunningham.
Charles is survived by his wife of 63 year, Phyllis; children, Patti (George) of Cross Lanes, Randall (Laurie) of Liberty, David Cunningham (Donna) of Liberty, and Lori Ann Bailey (Dan) of Winfield; grandchildren, Destini Trent, George Ross Jr., Donald Ross, Brenna Ross, Betsy Stewart, Morgan Hudson, Fallon Goff, Adrian McNabb, Kayla and Kara Cunningham, Kennedi and Benjamin Myers, Joshua, Seth, Laura and Eli Bailey; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by many.
On December 27, 2021 he accepted the Lord, Jesus Christ, as his Lord and Savior.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, at Emma Chapel, Liberty with Rev. Mike Miller officiating.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Emma Chapel, Liberty.
The family request that everyone attending to wear a mask.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.