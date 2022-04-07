CHARLES NELSON GIVEN of Elkins, West Virginia (formerly of Upperglade), West Virginia departed this life on March 25, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Charles was born on February 17, 1946, in Upperglade, West Virginia and was the son of Thomas Jackson ("Jack") Given, Sr. and Goldia (Green) Given. "Charlie" was the loving husband of Cheryl Gross Given of Elkins, West Virginia, loving father of Eric Given of Dandridge, Tennessee, and Ian (Kristy) Given of Elkins, West Virginia, and loving grandfather of Alexandra Given (Justin) Howard, Aubrey Given and Autumn Given of Newport, Tennessee and Landon Given of Elkins, West Virginia. Charles is survived by sisters, Jaunita Moffatt of Akron, Ohio, Agnes Kurtz (Raymond) of Arlington, Virginia, and Delores "Dottie" (Keith) Gray of Upperglade, West Virginia, and by brothers, Billy Given of Tennessee, and Harold (Melinda) Given of Ocala, Florida, well as by many nieces and nephews with whom he had a special bond. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, and by brothers Tom Given and Eugene Given.
Charlie was a graduate of Cowen High School with the class of 1965. Charlie was a star athlete at Cowen High School in Cowen, West Virginia where he played basketball with a twenty-two point per game average. His love of sports continued as an adult into various independent basketball and softball leagues. Cheryl often jokes that she and Charlie raised the boys at the softball field. Eric and Ian enjoyed those games with Dad by playing in the dirt and mud all over softball fields, not only in northcentral West Virginia, but also in Virginia, North Carolina, and New York. The boys also enjoyed meeting colorful Webster County citizens such as Snuffy Green. Charlie also enjoyed fishing and deer hunting with Ian and Landon.
Charlie was drafted into the United States Army in 1965 when he began training at Fort Lewis, Washington, and served in the Vietnam conflict from December 9, 1965, until he was honorably discharged on September 20, 1967. During his tour of duty, he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, Overseas Service Bar, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, driver badge, Expert Rifle (M14) medal and the Purple Heart. Charlie was a member of the Veteran's of Foreign War.
Charlie was a member of Woodford Memorial Methodist Church in Elkins, West Virginia and was a trustee of the church and a member of the Methodist Men. He volunteered his time at the church with activities such as painting, clean-up, plumbing, and in fundraising projects like spaghetti dinners and "chicken burns."
Charlie also bowled on bowling leagues in Randolph and Barbour County and played golf at the Barbour County Country Club, which he enjoyed immensely. Charlie shared a special bond with his bowling and golfing friends. He also enjoyed playing pool at the Randolph County Senior Center with Tom Hensil and the other "pool sharks" of Randolph County. He was also a member of the Romeo (Retired Old Men Eating Out) Club of Hardee's and Burger King and enjoyed friendships made over a cup of coffee and a breakfast sandwich.
Charlie is known as a good, honest man, but also as a big tease and jokester. He enjoyed his 76 years on this earth on his own terms, and always with a smile on his face, a laugh in his heart, and a big joke in the planning. He especially loved teasing his grandchildren.
In respect of Charlie's wishes, his body will be cremated. Visitation will be at Morris Funeral Home, Railroad Avenue, Cowen, West Virginia on April 9, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m., with Pastor William Calhoun officiating. The family will host a celebration of life at the Camp Caesar Council Circle, Camp Caesar at 3:30 p.m. and food will be provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Charlie's memory to the Given Cemetery Fund, 354 Givens Run Road, Upperglade, WV 26266.
The family wishes to give special thanks for the tributes of cards and food during Charlie's illness. The family also wishes to give special, special thanks to sister, Delores Gray, and friends, Patty, and Larry Palmer, for the love, support and assistance provided to both Charlie and Cheryl during this illness. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.morrisfuneralhomecowenwv.com.
