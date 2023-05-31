Thank you for Reading.

CHARLES (CHUCK) WAYNE NUNLEY, age 76, of Charleston, WV departed this life on Sunday May 28, 2023 at Hospice Care of CAMC in Charleston, WV with his wife and daughter at his side.

He was born on Wednesday August 28, 1946, to William Ray Nunley, Sr. and Thelma Lee Goheen Nunley Bice in Montgomery, WV. He was predeceased by his parents and brother William Ray Nunley, Jr.

