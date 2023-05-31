CHARLES (CHUCK) WAYNE NUNLEY, age 76, of Charleston, WV departed this life on Sunday May 28, 2023 at Hospice Care of CAMC in Charleston, WV with his wife and daughter at his side.
He was born on Wednesday August 28, 1946, to William Ray Nunley, Sr. and Thelma Lee Goheen Nunley Bice in Montgomery, WV. He was predeceased by his parents and brother William Ray Nunley, Jr.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 42 years, 10 months, and 12 days, Dr. Barbara L. Smith Nunley ("the love of his life"). He is also survived by his three blessed children Elizabeth Ann Wilson, Charles Wayne Nunley II, and Michael Ray Nunley all of La Grange, KY, 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Chuck was a wonderful person and a friend to many. He made so many people happy. He was always kind to others not wanting to offend through his words or deeds. Chuck was accepting of others no matter their walk-in life. Many of his final words were "please" and "thank-you". He will be so missed. Chuck was a Christian and said "Jesus is always with us".
He led a colorful and diverse life. Chuck was a 1964 graduate of Saint Albans High School where he was drum major. He had many great stories to tell of this experience. Chuck was also the manager of the Charleston Civic Center Ice Rink where he met his wife, Barbara. He was a great skater and participated in many ice shows at the Civic Center. He was a 50+ member of Iron Workers Local 263, a Master Mason belonging to Washington Lodge No. 58, and a member of the Eastern Star St. Albans Chapter No. 79.
After taking care of his mother at home for 5 years he was employed by Moses Auto Group of Charleston. There he met many long-time friends. His last employment before retiring in 2018 was the owner and master barber of J & J Barbershop in South Charleston, WV. He probably would have still been cutting hair there if the state had not taken his shop. Chuck enjoyed owning this shop as he was a people person and loved interacting with all his customers.
Chuck loved and enjoyed his cabin cruiser "Summer Wind". He met many more friends through being a member of The Greater Kanawha River Navy and The Charleston Boat Club. He had a great time going out with a group of boaters on Sunday in what was called "The Sunday Supper Club". In addition, he had a wonderful time eating and talking with friends and classmates from Saint Albans High School once a month. As one said, she would always remember him saying "Let me tell you a story".
The family would like to thank Charleston Memorial Hospital 5 South, CPICU, and Hospice Care at CAMC for their care and loving compassion shown to him and his family during his final days. Also a big thank-you to all his friends for their love and support in their time of need.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home.