CHARLES O. WHITTINGTON 85, of Buffalo, passed away Dec. 25, 2020.Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House, West Virginia. Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca is assisting the Whittington family.
